Police arrest two men over synthetic cannabis possession

Police have arrested two men over suspicion of drug trafficking.

On Saturday at around 1am, police were patrolling Marsa on foot when they saw three men who looked suspicious. One of them, a 30-year-old who lives in Ħal Far, was carrying eight packets of synthetic cannabis.

At around 9am, police stopped more people in Belvedere Garden and proceeded to check them.

A 30-year-old man from Marsa was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash, prompting police to search him. The man was allegedly carrying synthetic cannabis as well.

A search on his home netted police more of the substance and some €3,000 in cash.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is informed of both cases and has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will be arraigned.