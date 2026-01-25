Cadaver found at Ġnejna Bay

Police are investigating the discovery of a cadaver in an advanced state of decomposition which was found in Ġnejna Bay.

The body was found at around 5:30pm, as police say the deceased appears to have been a woman, but identifying the victim will be difficult due to the stage of decomposition.

Preliminary investigations suggest the body has been in the sea for a number of days.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has hired a number of experts to assist him in the case, as an autopsy on the body will be conducted to establish a cause of death.

Police investigations are still ongoing.