Government launches fisheries public consultation

The government has launched a public consultation on the National Fisheries Strategy 2026–2036.

The public consultation sets out a long-term national framework for the sustainable development of the fisheries sector over the next decade.

The strategy, unveiled by Fisheries Minister Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture Alicia Bugeja Said, aims to strengthen the sector’s resilience, protect marine ecosystems and support fishing communities.

Refalo said the strategy reflects the government’s vision for a sustainable and resilient fisheries sector, describing fishing as an essential part of Malta’s identity, economy and cultural heritage.

“There can be no future for fisheries without a healthy sea, and at the same time there can be no sustainability without social justice and decent livelihoods for our fishers,” Refalo said.

He said the strategy prioritises investment in sustainability, generational renewal, infrastructure and training to ensure the sector remains viable and attractive to younger people. Refalo added that the vision is the result of ongoing dialogue with fishers and stakeholders, which will continue throughout the public consultation process.

“The government remains committed to working hand in hand with fishing communities to ensure this strategy is implemented effectively for the benefit of the sector,” he said.

Bugeja Said said the strategy also fulfils an electoral manifesto commitment and was developed following wide consultation with fishers, whose feedback and proposals have been incorporated into the document now being put out for public consultation.

She said the strategy addresses key challenges facing the sector, including sustainability and generational renewal, while aligning with the Malta Vision 2050 framework.

“This strategy places fishers at the centre of fisheries policy, while also addressing sustainability and innovation within the sector,” Bugeja Said said. “As a government, we recognised the need for this strategy and, thanks to continuous work by the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, we are now in a position to launch it for public consultation.”

Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Bjorn Azzopardi said the strategy is based on an extensive consultation process, including 37 meetings with fishers from different ports and fishing methods, as well as broad consultations with ministries and entities linked to the sector.

“The proposed strategy is built on four strategic pillars — sustainable fishing, generational renewal, investment in infrastructure and training for fishers,” Azzopardi said. “From these pillars emerge 20 strategic objectives and no fewer than 86 measures that will guide the development of the sector over the next 10 years.”

Three public consultation meetings will be held in different parts of the Maltese Islands in the coming weeks. Members of the public can submit their feedback through the government’s public consultation portal at https://www.gov.mt/mt/publicconsultation/Pages/2026/NL-0002-2026.aspx.