Gas carrier overturns in Mellieħa following road traffic collision

A gas carrier has overturned in Mellieħa following a road traffic collision on Thursday morning, prompting an emergency response by Civil Protection.

The incident occurred just after 7:30am, prompting authorities to deploy crews from three fire stations to the scene. The operation, described as delicate and prolonged, centres on the safe transfer of liquefied petroleum gas from the toppled lorry to another tanker brought specifically for this purpose.

They said that due to the nature of the incident, a delicate and prolonged operation is underway. More than a dozen firefighters are currently managing the scene, supported by five fire tenders and two senior officers.

The emergency response also involves the Emergency Department team from Mater Dei Hospital, Transport Malta officials, and police officers who are securing and cordoning off the affected area.

Engineers must first confirm that the overturned vehicle is empty before it can be lifted using a crane. Crews from Stations 1, 3, and 10 remain on site to monitor the situation and provide assistance throughout the operation.

Authorities have urged members of the public to avoid the area and to follow all instructions from emergency personnel on the ground.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​