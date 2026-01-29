Accused granted bail after admitting to threatening man

A 32-year-old man admitted to making threats through electronic means.

Abdulaziz Zamzam, a Libyan residing in St Julian’s, was charged with issuing threats and making improper use of electronic communication networks between 25 and 27 January 2026.

During the proceedings, the accused chose not to reply to questions during his police statement. The defence initially challenged the validity of the arrest, arguing that Zamzam should not have been arraigned under arrest.

However, the prosecuting inspector countered that the arrest was justified given the nature of the offences, which fall under crimes that allow for arraignment without prior summons. The inspector also stressed the need for a protection order, noting that although the victim is now in detention, could still be exposed to intimidation.

Zamzam entered an early guilty plea. He was granted time by the court to reconsider his admission, but later confirmed his plea.

The court granted bail until the sentence is given, subject to several strict conditions. These include a personal guarantee of €4,000, a complete prohibition on contacting the victim, compliance with court-imposed curfew hours, and regular signing at the police bail book.

A protection order was also requested to safeguard the victim.

Sentencing has been deferred to a later date.

The prosecution was represented by Inspector Gabriel Kitcher. Zamzam was represented by defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, while Dr Andreana Zammit and Dr Franco Debono appeared as parte civile for the victim.