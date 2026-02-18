Cryptocurrency investment company engineer guilty of gaining access to its software ‘DNA’

An engineer employed for a crypto investment company pleaded guilty to charges of computer misuse after gaining access to its source code, which the court heard was “the heart of the company”.

Police from the Cyber Crime Unit were informed about the offence after the company’s lawyer filed a report alleging computer misuse that negatively impacted the company’s operations.

Investigations led officers to identify the main suspect. However, when police attempted to arrest him, the accused was abroad.

Authorities were later informed the man would be returning to Malta, and he was arrested upon arrival at the airport. Searches were also carried out at his residence, during which several electronic devices were seized.

Before the admission of guilt, the defence briefly argued against certain charges, but after consulting the accused, pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against him.

The prosecution requested sentencing be deferred until evidence related to punishment is presented.

Regarding the request for bail, the prosecution did not object, noting the accused had fully cooperated with the police throughout the investigation, and there is no threat to the evidence being tampered as the company has regained control of the source code.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella granted bail on condition that the accused signs at a police station three times a week, deposits €500, and provides a personal guarantee of €50,000.

The accused's and company's identities cannot be mentioned following a court order over the sensitiveness of the case and the company's reputation.

The case was deferred to March 17 at 1pm.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Marcus Cachia together with AG lawyer Mauro Abela. The accused was represented by lawyer Christian Camilleri, while Professor Stefano Filetti appeared on behalf of the company.