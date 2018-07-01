menu

Updated | Two arrested after 84kg cannabis haul

Police arrested two men after drug find last night

massimo_costa
1 July 2018, 2:45pm
by Massimo Costa
Two men have been arrested after they were caught with 84kg of cannabis (File photo)
Two men were arrested yesterday after they were caught with 84kg of herbal cannabis, which appeared ready to be sold, the police have said.

The two were arrested last night in Santa Venera by members of the Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit, after they had been under observation for a number of days.

The drugs were found hidden inside furniture which was on a truck which one of the men was driving, and which had been stopped by the police.

Duty magistrate Neville Camilleri ordered an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist him.

The men are expected to be arraigned in court today or tomorrow, on accusations including the importation and trafficking of drugs.

