Updated | Two arrested after 84kg cannabis haul

Two men were arrested yesterday after they were caught with 84kg of herbal cannabis, which appeared ready to be sold, the police have said.

The two were arrested last night in Santa Venera by members of the Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit, after they had been under observation for a number of days.

The drugs were found hidden inside furniture which was on a truck which one of the men was driving, and which had been stopped by the police.

Duty magistrate Neville Camilleri ordered an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist him.

The men are expected to be arraigned in court today or tomorrow, on accusations including the importation and trafficking of drugs.