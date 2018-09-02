menu

Police bust illegal fireworks manufacturing site in Gudja

Two men were arrested and explosive material was confiscated from an illegal fireworks manufacturing site in a Gudja field

2 September 2018, 11:50pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Triq l-Ghelejjel in Gudja where police arrested two men who were illegally producing fireworks in a field
Two men were arrested after a tip-off to the police led to the discovery of an illegal fireworks manufacturing site in Gudja.

The arrests were made on Saturday morning when the Żejtun district police received information that the men were producing fireworks illegally in a field in Triq l-Għelejjel, Gudja.

Site inspections led to the discovery of the "a considerable amount" of suspected explosive material and other chemicals linked to fireworks manufacture. The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were called in to recover the explosive material.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is conducting an inquiry and appointed various experts to assist her in the investigation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

