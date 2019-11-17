Motorcyclist seriously injured in Birkirkara crash
Man loses control of motorcycle he was riding and crashes into traffic barrier
A 36-year-old Polish national from Gzira was seriously injured yesterday after crashing hit motorcycle into a traffic barrier.
The accident happened in Triq Notabile, Birkirkara, at around 6pm, the police said.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.
