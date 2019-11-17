menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Birkirkara crash

Man loses control of motorcycle he was riding and crashes into traffic barrier

massimo_costa
17 November 2019, 9:41am
by Massimo Costa

A 36-year-old Polish national from Gzira was seriously injured yesterday after crashing hit motorcycle into a traffic barrier.

The accident happened in Triq Notabile, Birkirkara, at around 6pm, the police said.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
