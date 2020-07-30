Archbishop warns 'ship with many captains will not sail well' as COVID-19 cases surge

Confusion would reign if everyone were to adopt their own health and safety protocols, Archbishop Charles Scicluna has warned in the wake of a surge of COVID-19 cases.

He was celebrating a mass of gratitude for healthcare workers on Thursday morning at the Paola parish church in the presence of Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

In his short homily, Scicluna cautioned against a “pandemic of ignorance” among those who believe they can do what they like and ignore scientific evidence.

But in a poignant indirect message to government representatives, Scicluna warned: “A ship with many captains will not sail well.”

His comment comes as government faces growing pressure from different quarters for a ban on mass events that have been the cause of a recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted the economy will not close and Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has shunned an outright ban on mass events.

Scicluna said the health authorities had a duty to issue directions and everyone else was obliged to follow them.

“In the circumstances that developed over the last days, we cannot relax… The authorities have a duty to give us direction and we are obliged to follow. If everyone comes out with their own protocols we will only create confusion. We trust the authorities will follow the best scientific advice available but if we have too many captains the ship will not sail well, we have to pull the same rope,” Scicluna said.

The Archbishop thanked healthcare workers, the health authorities and singled out Fearne for praise.

People attending the mass were socially distanced and wearing masks, a far cry from the Labour Party general conference last Sunday when hundreds huddled at the Rialto Theatre in Bormla to hear Abela use the “negative” label on people concerned about the recent surge of coronavirus cases.

During the PL conference Fearne urged for caution and vigilance as the country opened up, a message that was drowned out by Abela’s over exuberance.