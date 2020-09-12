menu

27 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 17 recoveries

Latest COVID-19 statistics indicate a positive swab percentage of 1.64% for the past 24 hours

12 September 2020, 1:30pm
Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, while 17 patients recovered according to statistics released this afternoon.
17 COVID-19 patients have recovered in this period. A total of 1647 tests were carried out, giving a positive swab rate of 1.64% for the past 24 hours.

Malta currently has 409 active coronavirus cases out of a total 2,274 cases detected since March. 15 people have died of the illness since the beginning of the pandemic.

