27 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 17 recoveries

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, while 17 patients recovered according to statistics released this afternoon.

17 COVID-19 patients have recovered in this period. A total of 1647 tests were carried out, giving a positive swab rate of 1.64% for the past 24 hours.

Malta currently has 409 active coronavirus cases out of a total 2,274 cases detected since March. 15 people have died of the illness since the beginning of the pandemic.