COVID-19: Alfred Sant warns of widespread perception that enforcement is lax

Government has to be more credible in its enforcement of COVID-19 safety measures, former prime minister Alfred Sant has warned.

“There are too many people who feel that enforcement of COVID-19 preventive measures is hesitant and weak. I have heard this from too many people who aren’t against the government,” the Labour MEP said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He said the worst part was the growing suspicion that the authorities were allowing some to do as they please.

“I am convinced this is not the case, but that people believe this is worrying at a time when general concern on the coronavirus is growing,” Sant said.

Il-gvern jirbaħ kredtu kbir jekk ikun aktar kredibbli fil-miżuri li qed jieħu biex jilqa’ għall-imxija tal-corona... Posted by Alfred Sant on Thursday, 22 October 2020

Malta has experienced an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two months, in line with the general trend across Europe.

The wearing of face masks in all public and workplaces is now mandatory after new measures were introduced last week. Bars will also have to close by 11pm.

However, in a statement yesterday, the Malta College of Pathologists said the new measures will be pointless unless government closes bars, restaurants and gyms, which have been indicated as major sources of virus spread.

Since the start of the pandemic, until yesterday, Malta registered 5,137 cases of coronavirus, including 49 deaths. The majority of deaths occurred over the past few weeks.