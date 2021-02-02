PBS ordered to pay former CEO John Bundy more than €226,000 in compensation

Former PBS CEO John Bundy was sacked unfairly from the national broadcaster, an Industrial Tribunal has ruled, awarding him €226,489 in compensation.

Bundy was dismissed by the PBS board in 2017 after a unanimous no confidence vote, following allegations that he breached procurement rules in a car leasing agreement.

Bundy sued PBS for unfair dismissal and in a ruling today, the tribunal noted that the board sacked him before even concluding an investigation into the breach and without holding disciplinary proceedings.

The vote of no confidence was taken before the auditors were tasked with probing a car leasing arrangement, which Bundy negotiated.

The tribunal also noted that “a number of people” were involved in the procurement process itself. Bundy was made to shoulder responsibility for an administrative irregularity that a lot of high-ranking people played a part in, the tribunal ruled.

The tribunal ordered PBS to pay Bundy €226,489 in compensation within a month. The amount was based on the five-year contractual agreement Bundy had and which was terminated just over a year into the term.

Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Anthony Cremona assisted Bundy. The tribunal was chaired by Doreen Parnis.

Bundy started his broadcasting career with the Nationalist Party on Radio 101 before moving to the Labour Party TV station before the 2013 general election.

He was appointed CEO at PBS in 2016. Bundy now presents a music programme on ONE Radio every Saturday.