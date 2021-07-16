UK man, 27, dies in St Paul’s Bay swimming pool

A 27-year-old man from the United Kingdom was reported to have died, after his lifeless body was found in a pool at a St Paul's Bay residence.

The police was informed of the incident on Thursday evening, at 7:45pm, at a residence on Triq it-Trunċiera, St Paul's Bay.

The man was said to have "encountered difficulties" while swimming in the pool, and was given First Aid by people on site while waiting for paramedics.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital but was certified dead after arrival. Duty magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading the inquiry.