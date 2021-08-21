COVID-19: One death and 68 new cases are registered

A death of an 88-year-old was registered in the last 24 hours, with the total number now standing at 436.

68 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Active cases stand at 664 after 44 recoveries were registered.

36 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

3,247 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,159,266.

Until yesterday, 790,833 vaccine doses were administered, of which 410,650 were first doses. 408,885 people are fully vaccinated.