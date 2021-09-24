Third-country nationals can now apply for temporary residence permit online

Identity Malta has launched a new digital platform through which third country nationals can now apply online for their temporary residence permit.

The online process can be carried out at noneu.identitymalta.com. Applicants can fill in and upload the necessary supporting documents, and affect the necessary payment.

Identity Malta CEO Anton Sevasta said that during the testing phase, the portal received 550 applications for study and temporary reasons, and as from Friday, applications for economically self-sufficient and permanent residences will be available.

He added that applications for family members and reunification, will be added to this portal as well.

Applicants are required to submit a list of documents with each electronic form and once the form is successfully processed, the applicant will be notified with an appointment to have their biometric data captured.

Sevasta remarked that applicants will soon be able to book their biometrics appointment online.

“The new digital platform concurs with the agency’s strategy of putting customers at the core of its operations through the process of digitalisation, without compromising on security,” said Sevasta.