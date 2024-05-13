SOFTSWISS proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary

Could you describe your journey at SOFTSWISS and how the company evolved during that period?

I joined SOFTSWISS 9.5 years ago when the company had around 30 employees. Initially, I started as a self-taught engineer primarily tasked with game testing. As our platform development gained momentum, I transitioned to assisting our account managers, leveraging my background in iGaming to pitch to clients effectively.

Afterwards, I assumed the role of operations manager, linking operators and account management. This position allowed me to address numerous inquiries and contribute valuable insights to enhance our services.

Subsequently, we opted to establish our own B2C team, now known as Managed Services, where I assumed the role of Head of B2C. This eventually led to my promotion to COO.

The company's growth story is reflected in its headcount. In January 2021, we had 500 employees, which doubled to 1,000 by December of the same year. Just last year, we reached a significant milestone, employing 2,000 professionals.

I hope that my personal growth parallels the company's progress during this time. The position I hold now reflects this development, highlighting both professional and personal advancement.

In your view, what stands out as the most notable accomplishment for SOFTSWISS over its 15-year journey?

Our greatest achievement lies in upholding our core value of ‘We see people’. Our greatest achievement is that we have assembled a strong, cohesive team of professionals and experts. The results show that the team is coping well, developing and continuing to move the campaign in the right direction.

It's crucial that together we function as a cohesive unit, like a well-oiled machine. People are our most invaluable asset, something money can not buy. In my view, we are excelling in this aspect.

As the COO of a tech company entrenched in the iGaming sector for over 15 years, what key insights have you gained? What advice would you offer to newcomers entering the industry?

My advice to newcomers is straightforward: prioritise quality over quantity. It's the foundation for a thriving business, in my experience.

Delving into specifics and presenting a company located in Malta, I endorse it as a promising place for iGaming ventures. Investors in Malta benefit from a robust support network comprising legal firms, financial institutions, marketing agencies, and technology providers specialising in the iGaming industry.

What priorities or directions do you envision for SOFTSWISS over the next 15 years?

We aim to expand our market share. We commit to enhance our product, and enriching the industry with innovative solutions. We aspire to sustain our growth trajectory in the coming years.

What motivates and inspires you in your role at SOFTSWISS?

The primary source of inspiration and motivation for me is undoubtedly the team. We've been together for quite some time, fostering a deep understanding and mutual support that drives us to push boundaries and grow.

At the end of the day, work revolves around interactions with colleagues, subordinates, and the broader team. If these relationships aren't conducive to a positive work environment, it becomes challenging to derive satisfaction and achieve outstanding results.

Vitali Matsukevich is set to address the NEXT Summit in Valletta 2024 on May 15th, shedding light on the topic "iGaming Market Trends – What's Hot & What's Not."

