[WATCH] Pope Francis to visit Malta in first three months of 2022, Prime Minister confirms

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Malta sometime in the first three months of 2022.

“It seems that the visit is confirmed for next year, approximately for the first quarter of next year. The Pope is very enthusiastic to visit Malta,” Abela told TVM after a private audience with the pontiff in the Vatican on Friday.

The Pope's visit had been planned for December but was postponed due to the pandemic. Sources also suggested that the Vatican did not want the visit to be close to an election as rumours grew of a November election.

Abela's visit to the Vatican was a scheduled meeting. He was accompanied by his wife Lydia Abela and their daughter Giorgia Mae, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and Malta's ambassador to the Vatican City, Frank Zammit.

"The Pope applauded Malta’s efforts in following through on its responsibilities with regards to immigration and for safeguarding the humanity of the migrants. He understood the pressure that Malta faces and appealed for more solidarity between nations," Abela said.

The Prime Minister said climate change was also on the agenda and the Pope expressed concern on the increase in energy prices, especially natural gas, and its social impact.