Heritage Malta presents President with his personal coat of arms

President George Vella has been presented with his personal coat of arms by the heritage agency.

The arms were presented at San Anton Palace by the Chief Herald of Arms of Malta, Dr Charles A. Gauci, whose office within Heritage Malta’s remit regulates all heraldic emblems on the Maltese Islands.

The President’s personal arms feature the chequered sail traditionally linked to the surname ‘Vella’. Heritage Malta said that in the President’s case, it was thought apt that this feature should be incorporated into a ship in full sail so as to underline the fact that Vella, metaphorically speaking, sails the ship of state.

“The wind is depicted as being strong and the sea rough, since sailing the ship of state is not always an easy task,” it said.

Each supporter of the arms holds an object alluding to the president’s personal life. The one on the left holds an old map, referring to the President’s almost lifelong career in foreign affairs, while the one on the right holds the staff of Aesculapius, alluding to the president’s medical profession. Some of the honours bestowed upon the president throughout his life are also depicted in the various insignia around the shield.

George Vella’s hometown, Zejtun, is reflected in the crest.

“Vella’s unique position as Head of State is displayed in the helmet, which is full facing, silver with gold visor bars. Only presidents and former presidents are granted such a helm,” Heritage Malta said.

President George Vella expressed his gratitude towards Heritage Malta for the coat of arms and commended Dr Charles A. Gauci for the precision and detail entailed in his work.

Heritage Malta’s representatives and the President discussed the importance of Maltese heraldry as part of Malta’s “intangible cultural heritage, as well as the rich heraldry adorning our churches, palaces and other tangible heritage”.