Four charged for jeering at man who contemplated suicide in Valletta

Four persons have been charged for allegedly inciting a person to commit suicide in Valletta last year, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said in parliament on Monday.

Camilleri was replying to questions put forward by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi in the House.

Footage had emerged in November showing an individual sitting on the edge of the bastion in Hastings Garden in Valletta and various onlookers taunting the victim and making fun of the situation.

"Hurry up and do it so we can get back to work," one of the individuals was hearing shouting at the victim. “Just get it over with.”

The footage had made the rounds on social media, with a number of people expressing their dismay at taunts. The incident had also received the condemnation of a number of organizations.

The Richmond Foundation had called on witnesses to pass on confidential information related to the incident.

A few days after the incident, the police had identified the culprits. Intervention by the police officers also helped in preventing the man from jumping on the day of the incident.