PA to withdraw Marsaskala yacht marina plans

The Planning Authority has announced the withdrawal of the policy supporting the development of a yacht marina in Marsaskala.

“With the withdrawal of this policy, the policy commitment towards the yacht marina will be eliminated and the ex-National Swimming Pool will remain a community facility with sports being the primary land use,” a Planning Authority (PA) statement read.

The proposed marina was subject to controversy and outrage back in 2021, after plans were released by Transport Malta. Plans were later scrapped, with the Prime Minster Robert Abela saying government was listening to people’s concerns.

The PA said on Friday policy and its associated map are found in the South Malta Local Plan which was approved in 2006.

“The existing policy states that in the inner part of Marsaskala Bay, proposals for the development of a yacht marina would be positively considered. However, it calls for “appropriate studies” to be carried out, including an archaeological survey and an Environmental Impact Assessment, to determine “the scale, form and suitability of the proposed use”. The policy also requires that the project is financially feasible,” it said.

Provided that a Master Plan is prepared, the policy also links the redevelopment of the exNational Swimming Pool pitch in Marsaskala to the development of the yacht marina, allocating 60% of the entire site for residential and commercial development.

The Authority invites the public to send in their comments and feedback on the proposed withdrawal through email address: [email protected]. Submissions must be received by Monday 17th June 2024.