Construction regulator must be alerted when works are carried out on dangerous structures

Architects and civil engineers are now obliged to inform the Building and Construction Authority when working on dangerous structures.

Hazardous structures present a risk to public safety and are often in danger of collapsing. Any work to repair or demolish them requires approval from the Planning Authority, which typically expedites these applications.

The BCA announced on Monday that project architects must alert the BCA and seeking clearance on the work by sending an email on [email protected]. A site responsibility form and a copy of the project insurance policy must be attached.

The BCA would then automatically approve the works, and proceed without delay.

Architects must then upload a copy of the site responsibility form, insurance policy and BCA clearance letter to the project’s folder on the Planning Authority eApps platform.

The BCA said the policy was introduced following consultation with Kamra tal-Periti.