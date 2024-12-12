Corradino Correctional Facility faces staffing and cleanliness issues, NAO report finds

A follow-up audit of the Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) has raised concerns about ongoing staff shortages and inadequate cleanliness, urging stronger efforts to improve conditions within the prison. The report, published by the National Audit Office (NAO), evaluated progress on recommendations from a 2021 review, revealing mixed results in several critical areas of the facility’s operations.

The CCF houses approximately 680 inmates and operates at an annual cost of €30 million. In its report issued last month, the NAO said progress had been made in some areas, such as inmate care plans, but continued to face challenges in maintaining sufficient staffing levels and consistent cleanliness across its divisions.

Staffing shortages persist

Although the number of correctional officers has increased by 15% since 2021, the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) is still short of approximately 100 officers, falling short of its operational requirements, according to the NAO report. Over-reliance on overtime persists, with associated costs showing little reduction over the years.

The audit also identified shortcomings in performance evaluation and staff training. While induction training for new recruits is well-structured, there is still a notable absence of a comprehensive training programme for experienced officers. Additionally, the report noted that the absence of a formal performance assessment system limits transparency and accountability.

Cleanliness issues observed

The NAO report also highlighted challenges in maintaining cleanliness within prison facilities.

During site visits, auditors observed litter in several divisions, including cigarette butts and food waste around rubbish bins. Cleaning equipment storage areas were found to be cluttered, with broken and unusable items left unattended.

“Despite increased activity, most divisions were found to be maintained in an orderly manner. However, when compared to the 2021 report, it was noted that some divisions showed a decline in cleanliness,” the report stated.

The report also stated that technical issues in some areas, such as noisy ventilation systems, further compounded the challenges. Moreover, the report noted that while these issues do not compromise safety, they affect the daily experience of inmates. “It must be noted that, while the noise generated by this [faulty ventilation system] proved to be a material inconvenience (particularly at times when inmates would need to rest/sleep), the ventilation itself was not compromised in this instance.”

Mixed trends on substance abuse at CCF

The follow-up audit revealed mixed results regarding substance abuse among inmates, with a notable contrast between new admissions and those incarcerated for extended periods.

The report showed that while the CSA had successfully maintained low substance abuse rates among long-term inmates, challenges persisted during the admission phase.

Testing data indicated that up to 60% of new admissions in recent years tested positive for substance abuse. However, follow-up testing after four weeks revealed a significant reduction, with positive results dropping to as low as 0.1% in 2024.

This, the report stated, reflected the CSA’s efforts to enforce a zero-tolerance policy within the prison, supported by regular testing and monitoring. The audit praised these efforts, emphasising the importance of maintaining such stringent controls to support the facility’s broader rehabilitation goals.

Despite these achievements, the report encouraged the CSA to strengthen support systems for newly admitted inmates, many of whom arrive with substance abuse issues. This could include enhancing detoxification programmes and bolstering psychological and social support services to help inmates transition into a substance-free environment.

Progress in renovations and care plans

The follow-up audit revealed that renovation efforts have commenced in several areas of the facility, including upgrades to four divisions and the kitchen. A pilot project to modernise one cell was also completed, serving as a benchmark for future renovations.

However, the majority of cells remain unchanged, with basic maintenance still pending.

The CSA was commended for ensuring that almost all inmates have personalised care plans in place within four months of arrival.

Urging continued progress, the NAO called on the CSA to prioritise enhancing the working environment for staff and improving the overall cleanliness of the facility.

“Addressing these areas is essential to enhancing operations and creating a safer, more effective correctional environment,” the report stated.

While the report recognised ongoing efforts in areas such as renovations and system upgrades, it stressed the need for a sustained commitment to improving staffing levels and ensuring a hygienic environment within the prison.