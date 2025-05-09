Some 200 Wolt food couriers join General Workers Union

About two hundred Wolt food couriers have joined the General Workers' Union (GWU) in an attempt to organise and obtain better work conditions.

In a statement, the GWU noted that the workers have recently been voicing concerns on their wages and benefits.

In a meeting between the union and workers, the union's Secretary for the Food and Hospitality Section, Kevin Abela stressed that workers must be properly organised, assuring the couriers that their rights will be safeguarded by the union.

“The clear message was that we need to organise ourselves effectively and that the union will help them obtain what is rightfully theirs,” Abela stated.

Abela also noted that another meeting is scheduled between the workers and the GWU, where the workers' requests will be compiled into a single document. This will then be submitted to Wolt and other companies that employ couriers.