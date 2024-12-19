Health Ministry announces publication of €80 million tender for emergency department extension

The Ministry for Health has announced the publication of a €80 million tender for the expansion and redevelopment of the Emergency Department at Mater Dei Hospital.

The existing site encompasses the Emergency Department, its adjacent parking area, a green zone, and the Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) building.

The tender closes on 14 February 2024.

The proposed development aims to significantly transform this space, with key upgrades including:

Levels 9 and 10: Extension of the Emergency Department

Levels 11, 12, 13, and 14: Acute Mental Health Wards

Level 15: Plant Room

In addition, the space above the existing MAU, located on Level 10, will be extended to accommodate more acute wards on Levels 11 through 13. Other planned developments include:

Construction of an additional Plant Room on Level 14

Development of the current ecological zone to include a new substation across Levels 8 and 9

Conversion of Level 10 into the new parking area for the Emergency Department and Level 11 into an outdoor space specifically designed for acute patients

This extensive project is set to enhance the hospital’s capacity and improve services, particularly in emergency treatment and mental health care. The site spans a total area of 7,100 square meters, with an excavation volume of 10,500 cubic meters.

Further details about the tender are available here.