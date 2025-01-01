Over 60,000 dazzled by Grand Harbour fireworks display on New Year's Eve

More than 60,000 locals and tourists flocked to Valletta and the Grand Harbour on Tuesday to usher in 2025 with dazzling celebrations.

The capital’s streets and St. George’s Square buzzed with excitement as revelers enjoyed a lineup of performances by popular Maltese artists, including Shaun Farrugia, Ira Losco, and Red Electric. The night reached its peak with a performance by international star Cascada.

As the clock struck midnight, a fireworks display lit up the Grand Harbour, to the amusement of spectators gathered at prime viewing spots around the harbour. The display against the iconic backdrop marked the highlight of the New Year’s Eve festivities.

The celebrations in Valletta was hosted by local presenters Dorianne Mamo, Owen Bonnici, Keane Cutajar, and Taryn Mamo Cefai.