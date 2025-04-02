Malta being led by individuals involved in criminal activity, Aquilina tells protestors

Malta is being led by individuals involved in criminal activity, Fondazione Falcone President Robert Aquilina declared during a protest organized by NGO Repubblika on Wednesday.

Addressing demonstrators gathered in Valletta, ahead of the parliamentary vote on the reform, he condemned the government's push to reform magisterial inquiries, calling it an assault on democracy and a “blatant attempt to shield those in power from accountability.”

“Every government that holds onto power by seizing and abusing the country’s institutions is doomed to eventually face the wrath and condemnation of the people whose trust it has betrayed,” Aquilina said.

Repubblika President Vicki Ann Cremona also addressed the protest, saying the NGO would be launching a constitutional challenge to the reform.

The controversial reform removes the right of ordinary citizens to directly ask a magistrate for an inquiry. Instead, the individual will have to file a police report and only after six months have lapsed can the person seek recourse at the Criminal Court that will decide if a magisterial inquiry should be held.

Critics argue that the move serves to protect government figures from scrutiny, particularly in relation to high-profile corruption cases such as the hospitals’ concession scandal.

Aquilina referenced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who has been linked to the fraudulent deal that saw three public hospitals handed over to a private operator.

“The real reason behind this law is that we had a prime minister who negotiated and gave instructions to sign contracts that led to the theft of three hospitals from the Maltese and Gozitan people,” he said, emphasising the courts had already ruled the deal was fraudulent.

He further criticised Muscat’s financial dealings, saying that journalists had uncovered payments of €15,000 a month received by the former Labour leader from individuals tied to the hospitals' scandal.

Muscat has insisted these were legitimate consultancy fees, but Aquilina dismissed the explanation. “We do not believe his claims. Muscat was at the helm of the government when these negotiations took place, and he orchestrated the agreements that defrauded the public of hundreds of millions of euros.”

The protest also took aim at Prime Minister Robert Abela, whom Aquilina accused of using his parliamentary majority to pass laws designed to cover up government wrongdoing.

“This law slams the doors of justice in the faces of citizens. It ensures that institutions remain powerless to investigate corruption and wrongdoing at the highest levels of government,” he told protestors.

Aquilina described the Labour Party as a “mafia-like clique” that has systematically dismantled the country’s institutions to protect itself and its allies.

He argued the government’s actions are part of a broader strategy to silence those fighting for justice and transparency. “They want to discourage anyone in Malta who dares to seek justice. They want to instil fear in those who stand up for what is right.”

Despite this, he vowed that civil society would continue its fight for accountability and democracy. “History will condemn those responsible for this travesty. We will respond to their abuses with more courage and determination. Our struggle for a just Malta will continue until we prevail.”

The government's decision has sparked widespread backlash from civil society and Opposition figures, who argue it undermines the rule of law and further entrenches a culture of impunity in Malta.

Repubblika to launch constitutional case against legal reform

Addressing the protest, Repubbika President Vicki Ann Cremona said the NGO would be launching a constitutional case against the “unjust law”.

“We, too, have power. We have the power to protect the Constitution; we have the power to go to court through a public action to defend everyone’s rights. And we will use that power,” she said.

Cremona insisted government listened to no one in pushing ahead with the reform, and has stripped citizens of their right to seek justice.

“This is not just Repubblika’s fight. This is the fight of all citizens. We pleaded with them to reconsider in every possible way, even by coming here and making our voices heard. But whether they like it or not, this time they will have to listen – in the courts, where we will fight them with every right we still have, to defend the rights of all Maltese and Gozitans,” she said.

The NGO president praised the organisation’s “brave and skilled lawyers” who are ready to help it.

“Robert Abela’s and Jonathan Attard’s government thought they could silence us, they are gravely mistaken. We will keep challenging them until we reclaim what is ours and what they have stolen from us. Stand with us, and let us continue our fight for justice together,” she said. “Long live democracy, and shame on those who seek to undermine it.”