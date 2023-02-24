Judge annuls hospitals deal, slams Vitals, Steward and government in damning ruling

Mr. Justice Francesco Depasquale did not mince his words in his scathing judgement on the Government’s privatisation deal with Vitals Global Healthcare and subsequently Steward Healthcare.

The deal was originally struck in 2015, when government granted a concession for the running of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH). The hospitals’ concession had been negotiated by Konrad Mizzi, who was health minister at the time.

Under that agreement, Vitals was handed St Luke’s Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital and the Gozo General Hospital. The deal with VGH, a relatively known consortium at the time, had caused many a raised eyebrow. Less than two years after being granted the concession, Vitals sold it to Steward Healthcare together with €55 million in debts accrued by VGH, for the nominal price of €1.

READ ALSO: From Vitals, to where... timeline of a privatisation gone wrong

In 2018 Adrian Delia, then leader of the Opposition, had filed the case against the Prime Minister, Vitals Global Healthcare, the Attorney General, the CEO of Malta Industrial Parks Limited and the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Lands Authority in a bid to force the cancellation of the 99-year emphyteutical concession agreement. The cancellation was requested on the basis that the concessionaires, both Vitals Global Healthcare and Steward Healthcare, had not fulfilled their contractual obligations.

And this basis was upheld - with great vehemence it must be said - by the judge in his 138-page judgement.

The judge methodically shot down every one of the defence’s arguments: that Delia had no juridical interest in the case, that he wasn't a party to the contract, that the secret side contracts of service were distinct from the concession contract, and that there had been no breach of the conditions.

“The glaring failure of the Steward companies to try to justify the their position and defend their insistence that there was no breach of the contractual obligations on their part, leads the Court to seriously doubt Steward’s good faith [and intention] to honour the agreement and the obligations imposed on it and freely assumed by it at the moment that it acquired the shares of Vitals on 16 February 2018, as well as raising serious doubts about the honesty and good faith of the same Steward when they entered into the 27 August 2019 the agreement where the Government bound itself to to pay it a penalty of one hundred million Euros in the event that the Court, as composed, declared the contracts that had been awarded to Vitals, and which it had failed than to honour, as void.”

“Such a doubt, this Court observes, should also have been raised by everyone who was involved in order to protect the rights of the Government of Malta and which was originally included in the agreement, and this also includes Dr. Konrad Mizzi, both when he was Minister of Energy, Health and Projects at the time that the original agreement was signed, and even more so when, even though he was no longer Minister of Health, he signed various other agreements that amended the original contract, and knowingly revoked and reduced rights which the Government had -changes which were made only for the benefit of Vitals as well as Steward, and certainly not to the benefit of the Government and the citizen, who was supposed to ultimately reap the benefits from the projects entrusted to Steward and which they had failed to see to completion.”

Vitals, and Bluestone as shareholder, had failed in all its obligations and fulfilled none of their obligations, said the judge, describing the promise of medical tourism as a ruse they had used to convince the government to grant them the emphyteutical concession over the hospitals. There had been no attempt by Vitals to implement the agreement, he noted.

With regards Steward Healthcare, the court said it had no doubt that, at the time, Steward was "well aware" of the obligations undertaken by VGH, and which were not honoured. Instead, noted the court, Steward had embarked on an interminable series of negotiations with the government, ending up with four loans from BOV.

Steward had strong-armed the government into changing the agreement in such a way as to make the government in default if the contract was rescinded, said the judge, expressing great concern at how individuals responsible for governmental authorities “could ever knowingly accept to undertake such onerous obligations on behalf of the Government.” The court said it “wanted to believe that they had assumed this obligation as a result of schemes, if not pressure, to keep the original project viable.”

“But certainly [the court] fully believes that this took place, in view of the fraudulent and, possibly, criminal, behaviour by Steward…as well as Vitals…and its investors.”

The principle fraus omnia corrumpit (fraud corrupts everything it touches) meant that Delia did indeed have the right to demand the rescission of the contract on behalf of the public, ruled the judge.

Rescinding the contract and agreements, the judge said he had no doubt that Steward had fraudulently tried to “turn in its favour, a situation resulting from the fraudulent actions of its predecessors with the aim of unjustifiably enriching itself on the backs of the Government of Malta and the citizens of Malta and Gozo.”