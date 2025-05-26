Robert Abela’s hands tied in recognising Palestinian state, PN says

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s hands are tied when dealing with the issue of recognising the Palestinian state, the Nationalist Party said on Monday.

“Robert Abela himself has acknowledged that what is happening in Gaza is a daily humanitarian tragedy. That is why he must now go beyond words and act, and recognise the State of Palestine today, not tomorrow,” Nationalist spokesperson for foreign affairs Beppe Fenech Adami said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Malta will recognise the State of Palestine, marking the end of a 45-year national debate on the issue.

“Abela is now saying he will recognise the State of Palestine, but only in a month’s time.

While welcoming yesterday’s announcement that Robert Abela has at last agreed to recognise the State of Palestine, the PN reminds the public that it has long been insisting that the government take this step,” the PN said.

It said Abela “has finally bowed to pressure”, saying it is clear his hands are tied, and that is why the PM is stalling and dragging his feet on the issue.