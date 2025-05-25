Malta to recognise state of Palestine next month, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that Malta will recognise the State of Palestine, marking the end of a 45-year national debate on the issue.

But recognition will happen next month and not immediately.

"We cannot close our eyes to this human tragedy that is getting worse every day," Abela said, referring to the conflict in Gaza, where he stated that more than 50,000 people have lost their lives.

The announcement came during a political event on Sunday, in which Abela raised local and global matters, focusing strongly on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He shared his experience from a recent visit to refugee camps in Jordan, where he met Palestinian children who were brought to Malta for medical treatment.

The recognition of Palestine will take place following a conference on 20 June. The Prime Minister stated the move is a moral responsibility, considering the worsening situation in the region.

Abela also said that Malta is ready to welcome paediatrician Dr Alaa Al-Najjar and her family among us, who, while treating people in a hospital in southern Gaza, lost 9 out of 10 children and her husband was seriously injured.

Industrial Tribunal reform

Abela also announced reforms to the Industrial Tribunal, which currently faces issues due to unclear compensation guidelines.

He said that Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul is working on changes to make decisions more consistent and fairer for both workers and employers.

In terms of social policy, the government is moving forward with plans to introduce miscarriage leave. Medical experts and civil society were consulted to understand the emotional toll on couples who experience pregnancy loss.

"We want to be among the first in the European Union to introduce this type of leave," Abela said.

Euthanasia

The Prime Minister also touched on the ongoing national conversation around voluntary assisted euthanasia. He said Malta has made large investments in palliative care, including a new facility at Hospice Malta with 16 beds and modern equipment. "Our country today offers the highest standards of palliative care," he said, noting that treatment and medicine are free of charge.

Opposition lacks financial responsibility

Abela used part of his speech to criticise the opposition, claiming they lack the financial responsibility needed to govern, pointing to their failure to submit audited accounts to the Electoral Commission.

He ended the speech by calling for unity within the Labour Party and announced a gathering of Labour supporters at the party's national centre next week.

"We want to continue strengthening this country. We want to continue strengthening this party. In our unity lies our strength, strength for our Malta," he said.