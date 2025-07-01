BCA issues 2,265 contractor licences as law comes into effect

The Building and Construction Authority has announced all contractors in the demolition, excavation, and construction sectors must now hold a valid licence to operate.

“This reform gives us full visibility of operators in the sector and helps raise standards through specialised licensing,” they said on Tuesday afternoon. “Contractors without a valid licence will be stopped from all their work and projects.”

This procedure will come into effect from 1 July.

This comes after a new law regulating contractors came into effect, with the Independent Contractor Licensing Committee approving 2,265 contractor licences. This includes 832 licences for demolition, 509 for excavation, and 924 for building.

The Authority said the licensing process was strict and included evaluation by the Committee, as well as a series of meetings held in both Malta and Gozo to inform operators. Support was also offered through the helpline 138.

They said this move is part of a wider series of reforms aimed at making the sector safer and more professional. It also pointed to the doubling of inspectors, along with the recruitment of five new ones, to ensure the law is properly enforced.

Licensing of contractors is now being paired with licensing of masons, meaning the most important parts of the sector are being legally regulated.

The Authority said it will next focus on the introduction of a mandatory Skill Card for all workers on construction sites.

The BCA said most operators are now licensed however, they highlighted that licences must be renewed every two years and are only valid once paid for and contractors who have received approval but have not yet paid cannot begin work.

They said that anyone unsure about the process is encouraged to reach out directly or call helpline 138 for support in regularising their operations.