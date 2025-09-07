PHOTOS | President in Xagħra for Victory Day commemoration

President Myriam Spiteri Debono was in Xagħra to commemorate Victory Day with the town’s community.

Malta celebrates Victory Day proper tomorrow, a national holiday with triple significance.

The day marks the defeat of the Turks at the hands of the Knights of St John and the Maltese during the Great Siege of 1565; the surrender of fascist Italy in 1943 which brought World War II to an end for Malta; and for the Catholic Church, the birth of Our Lady, commonly known as the feast of Maria Bambina.

The catholic feast is celebrated in the parishes of Senglea, Naxxar, Mellieha and Xagħra.

Spiteri Debono was present for the pontifical mass celebrated by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at the Xagħra parish church on Sunday, the eve of Victory Day.

She also inspected an Armed Forces of Malta guard of honour.

On Monday, the national holiday is marked by the traditional regatta boat races held in the Grand Harbour.