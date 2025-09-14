New Nationalist Party CEO to be announced in coming days, Alex Borg says

Opposition leader Alex Borg is expected to announce who will take up the new PN CEO role in the coming days.

Borg was speaking to a packed crowd in his home island of Gozo for the first time since being elected leader. He was elected on the district and previously held the Gozo spokesperson role for the party.

The new role, along with a new deputy leader for party affairs, was one of Alex Borg’s pledges during his leadership campaign.

The new Nationalist leader also announced the creation of the Gozo Policy Forum, which will be headed by Karl Buttigieg. The forum, Borg said, will bring together Gozo's PN mayors, minority leaders, MPs from the island, and party branch members.

The forum will also include regional committee president Paul Buttigieg and aims to engage with social partners, businesses, workers, families, young people and the elderly.

"Under his [Karl Buttigieg] direction, together we will build a strong vision for the Gozitan island because the party, as we have always said, has always believed in Gozo and we continue to believe in the island of Gozo," Borg said.

The new leader also outlined his broader vision for party renewal, promising to restructure the party. He announced plans to commercialise party clubs to maximise revenue and give sectional committees a more active political role beyond membership renewals and fundraising.

Reacting to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s statements, who suggested that leadership changes could destabilise the country and prompt early elections, Borg stated: "Prime Minister, if anyone is destabilising the country, it is you because its leadership is in your hands."

Borg also insisted the party can win the general election. “We can win not for the Nationalist Party, but for Malta and Gozo.”

During his address, Borg paid tribute to his family, particularly thanking his partner Sara Bajada for her support during difficult moments of the campaign, as well as his mother and brother.

He also honoured the memory of his late father, promising to continue his legacy.