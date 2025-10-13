Dog owner throws stones, exposes himself, after being told to put his dog on a leash

The Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) has flagged a case of a dog owner being aggressive towards bystanders who told him to put his large dog on a leash.

In a post on Facebook, the MRU said that it was alerted to the case when the dog killed the hedgehog, as photos show the dog walking with the small animal in its mouth. The NGO noted that hedgehogs are protected by law.

“The owner turned aggressive when told to put the dog on the leash,” the MRU said, noting that the owner even started throwing stones at bystanders.

A photo also shows the man exposing himself, as he threatened the bystanders not to call the police.