Unstable weather with isolated showers expected to persist throughout the week

Cloudy weather with isolated thundery showers, gusty and, at times, with hail will continue on Wednesday evening and throughout the week.

The Met Office explained that the cause of the current unstable weather stems from a trough of low pressure extending from Algeria towards Italy. An additional area of low pressure is expected to develop in the central Mediterranean, further contributing to the weather's current unreliable nature.

Due to this instability, surface troughs are developing, bringing areas of organised convection and thunderstorms, the Met Office explained.

The average climatic norm for rainfall in October stands at around 77.6mm, although between the 1st and 14th of October 2025, 44mm of rain was recorded in Luqa area.

Since the start of the new rainfall year on 1 September, a total of 51.4mm of rain has been measured so far.