Msida council not consulted on new pedestrian bridge in creek project

The Msida local council was not consulted about a proposed pedestrian bridge to be included in the Msida Creek project after a student proposal.

The proposed bridge will connect the two bus stops used mainly by Junior College students. It was announced by the transport minister on Thursday evening after meeting student representatives.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Msida council said it was “completely unaware of the pedestrian bridge” until yesterday evening’s announcement.

“The council cannot accept that residents are not consulted on developments of this nature, which are announced overnight, and it would have expected at the very least to be informed beforehand,” the council said in a statement on its Facebook page.

It also requested an urgent meeting with Transport Minister Chris Bonett “to discuss this development as soon as possible”.

The original plan for Msida Creek had included a series of pedestrian bridges to connect different parts of the large square but these were eventually removed to make way for today’s plan. The Msida Creek project now includes a large square in front of the church, a water canal and greenery along its banks, eliminating the need for pedestrian bridges. The project also includes a flyover that will ensure smoother traffic flow to and from Valletta.

Nonetheless, during a meeting with Bonett, the Junior College Student Council put forward a suggestion to have a pedestrian bridge included instead of the existing pelican crossing to ease the commute of students using the busy bus stops on Triq Marina.

In a Facebook reel, Bonett said the bridge will be integrated into the ongoing multi-million-euro Msida Creek project, which is reshaping the area’s road network. The link between the Ta’ Xbiex and Pieta sides of Msida reopened to traffic at the start of November, and the main flyover is due to open before the end of the year.