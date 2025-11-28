Deputy Speaker hosts courtesy meeting with US ambassador

Deputy Speaker David Agius held a courtesy meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States to Malta, Somers White Farkas, at the Parliament Building.

Agius congratulated her on the commencement of her diplomatic mission. He expressed confidence that her tenure would further strengthen the long-standing friendship and strategic cooperation between Malta and the US.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the value of continued collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including regional security, economic development, education, environmental initiatives, and cultural exchange.

They also highlighted the important role parliamentary diplomacy plays in fostering democratic values and deepening bilateral relations.

Ambassador Farkas thanked Deputy Speaker Agius for the welcome and reaffirmed the US’ commitment to working closely with Maltese institutions. She conveyed her intention to build on the solid foundation of cooperation between the two countries and to explore new avenues that benefit both nations and their citizens.

In initial comments after he appointment, Farkas said she looked forward to attending mass with “fellow Maltese Catholics”.

“I look forward to working with the government and people of Malta and Gozo to achieve our shared vision for the future,” Frakas had said.

The Virginia-born ambassador is a former model and philanthropist, and was a member of US President Donald Trump’s Commission on White House Fellowships during his first term.