Black Friday sales register broadly positive performance: SME Chamber

Early feedback from the Malta Chamber of SMEs suggests this year’s Black Friday sales delivered a broadly positive performance, with overall results matching last year’s levels.

Black Friday, which originated in the United States and traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, has in recent years become a major retail event in Malta.

Businesses now offer discounts both in-store and online, often extending promotions across several days or even the entire month of November.

Several businesses reported either similar sales figures or a slight increase compared with 2023, though a minority experienced a modest decline. Performance also varied by locality, with some areas facing specific challenges.

Weather conditions dampened customer turnout in certain regions, but month-long promotions and businesses offering online shopping saw steady sales despite the rain. Shopping malls across Malta and Gozo reported strong footfall and consistent trading throughout the day.

Sectors traditionally tied to Black Friday, including electronics, white goods and homeware, posted solid results. Companies that invested in marketing campaigns also performed well, the chamber said.

Many businesses are now looking to the weekend, with most shops expected to extend Black Friday offers into Saturday and Sunday.