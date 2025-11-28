Abela: Socialist parties must continue to stand united

Prime Minister Robert Abela said socialist parties around the world must continue to stand united, not only by supporting one another but also to lead and guarantee progress for everyone.

He said this as he reflected on the theme “Leading Together” for the meetings of Socialist International being held in Malta.

Addressing the Presidium of Socialist International, which convened this evening ahead of tomorrow morning’s Council of this global organisation in Malta, Abela said it is a privilege for Malta to host these prestigious meetings.

He added discussions will focus on themes that unite the ideals and principles of socialist, progressive, and left-wing parties from across the world.

The PM said socialist parties believe in a just society, even at a time when populism and divisive rhetoric are once again on the rise.

He stressed through joint leadership, socialists can make a real difference in people’s lives.

“Dr Abela stated that Malta has implemented major social reforms, worked tirelessly to strengthen civil liberties, and encouraged political activism among young people. He explained that through the efforts of the Labour Government, social cohesion has been reinforced while giving a voice to the most vulnerable people. He expressed hope that the discussions taking place over the coming days will lead to the strengthening of democracy, the safeguarding of liberties, and more work in the best interests of the people,” a Labour Party statement read.

The Presidium was attended by the leadership of Socialist International, including its President and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and the General Coordinator of Socialist International Chantal Kambiwa, as well as the leadership of the Labour Party.