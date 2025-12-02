Pembroke school stabbing aggressor to be charged in coming hours

The 14-year-old student who allegedly stabbed another student at St Clare's College on Monday will be charged later on Tuesday.

He will be charged in front of Magistrate Abigail Critien on Tuesday evening.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said the aggressor, who was spoken to by the police shortly after the incident, stabbed his class mate with a diving knife.

The victim was stabbed five times in one of his lungs, according to sources, and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. He is in stable condition.

The victim had reported the aggressor for having his phone with him in school, MaltaToday learned.

During the ordeal a Maltese student intervened to stop the attack, and was being treated for shock at Mater Dei Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

A 14-year-old student was on Monday stabbed by a fellow student at school on Monday morning. The victim and the aggressor are Libyan, but have lived in Malta since they were three-years-old.

Dozens of worried parents rushed to the school following the stabbing. Speaking to MaltaToday, one parent said she was frustrated at the lack of information provided by the school following the incident.

Later, parents started being called in to pick up their children. It is understood that some parents contacted the school earlier to tell them that they would be picking up their children.

Many were frustrated at the lack of information, saying that they were terrified on Monday morning when they found out about the stabbing from media reports.

Parents were told that before letting their children leave, they were being assessed by nurses to ensure that they are mentally fit to leave.

The Education Ministry later released a statement explaining that the argument took place between two foreign students, with one using a sharp instrument. One of the students was taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the ministry engaged the Victim Support Agency to make sure students and educators are supported throughout the case. The school's management is also cooperating fully with police investigations.

The Malta Union of Teachers said it is following the case and has contacted the Education Ministry for support.