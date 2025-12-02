15 rescue dogs set to travel from Malta to Ireland as part of a 3,500km relocation

Three rescuers from the Our Rescues Foundation will be personally transporting 15 overlooked dogs during a 3,500km journey from Malta to Ireland on 10 December.

Both Rosaria Gerada and Althea Galea have been working together since 2023, relocating dogs who have no future in Malta, with Claire Mifsud aiding them in this upcoming journey.

The foundation expressed that it does not have its own kennels in Malta, and due to this, “all rescued dogs must be kept in private boarding kennels, which come at a significant financial cost”.

These ongoing expenses, combined with medical care, food, and transport, place a significant strain on the rescue’s resources, making the relocation mission “essential to free up space and save more dogs”.

Rescuer Rosaria had recently made a life-changing decision when she purchased land and a home in Ireland, which has been purpose-built, creating a "haven for dogs who have been repeatedly overlooked, especially bull breeds and long-stay rescues”.

She completed her first major relocation mission in 2023, with 20 dogs and 10 cats already transported from Malta to the Ireland rescue sanctuary.

The dogs chosen for this relocation include long-stay dogs from the Animal Welfare Government Kennels, bull breeds with medical issues, dogs who have been through trauma and are not ready for adoption, and dogs who are fully ready for homes but are overlooked because of their appearance.

The journey will take an overland route through Sicily, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Ireland, with ferry rides along the way, to ensure the dogs travel safely.

The transportation process is fully self-funded by Our Rescue Foundation.