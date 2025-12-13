Republic Day 2025 | Honours and Awards

President Myriam Spiteri Debono has paid public tribute, on behalf of the Government and people of Malta, to a number of Maltese citizens who distinguish themselves in different fields of endeavour, by appointing them to The National Order of Merit or to the Xirka Ġieħ ir-Repubblika, or by awarding them the Midalja għall-Qlubija or the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

This year's investiture ceremony took place at The Palace, Valletta, on Saturday 13 December 2025, immediately following the customary ceremonial parade held at the Palace Square.

Her Excellency Myriam Spiteri Debono, President of Malta, appointed eleven members to The National Order of Merit, two of whom were appointed as honorary members. Nine other individuals were awarded the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika. Three of the latter were awarded the medal posthumously, one of these on an honorary basis.

These appointments were made by means of a proposal by the Nominations Committee set up in accordance with the Ġieh ir-Repubblika Act (Cap. 251) and on the advice of the Prime Minister to the President of Malta. Two officials from the Armed Forces of Malta were awarded the Distinguished Service Medal during this year’s investiture ceremony.

NATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT COMPANION

MR MARIO CUTAJAR UOM

Mario Cutajar was Head of the Maltese Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet between 2013 and 2022. He was responsible for major reforms within the Public Service, which were the subject of a book titled Public Service Reforms in a Small Island State – the case of Malta (Bezzina, Camilleri, Marmara; Springer; Switzerland, 2021).

Between 1988 and 2001, Cutajar was elected to different positions within the General Workers’ Union (GWU) as Secretary of the Public Services Section (PSS) and Deputy General Secretary. His leadership allowed PSS to become the largest section within the Union and negotiate more than 50 sectoral agreements.

Mario Cutajar is currently Chairman of Heritage Malta and director of MUZA, Malta’s National Museum of Community Art. He is also the founder and President of the Malta Biennale, an international festival of contemporary art whose inaugural edition was held in 2024.

DR STEPHEN C. SPITERI UOM

Stephen C. Spiteri is one of Malta’s foremost military historians on the island’s fortifications. Over the years, he has become a leading authority on Malta’s military architecture and its crucial strategic role throughout history, especially the impressive defences built by the Knights Hospitaller.

Spiteri’s career spans a decade as Superintendent of Fortifications, overseeing Malta’s historic military site preservation, and over ten years as a Research Coordinator at the Restoration Directorate. He also lectured part-time at the University of Malta’s International Institute for Baroque Studies.

He has written and illustrated numerous influential books that have shaped the understanding of Malta’s fortifications, with his publications specialising in the graphic representation and reconstruction of fortifications. He also curated military history as editor of Arx, an online journal dedicated to military architecture.

Passionate about his field, he helped found the Sacra Militia Foundation dedicated to the study of Malta’s rich Hospitaller past. For the past decade, Spiteri has also held various public exhibitions of his many pen and ink drawings of rustic Maltese buildings and landscapes.

ORDINARY MEMBER

PROFESSOR JOSEPH BORG MOM

Professor Joseph Borg is a leading Maltese scientist whose pioneering work has positioned Malta at the forefront of biomedical and space bioscience research. A Professor of Genetics and Experimental Haematology at the University of Malta, he has made major contributions to the study of hereditary blood disorders, identifying novel DNA mutations and molecular mechanisms with potential therapeutic relevance.

As founder and principal investigator of the Maleth Programme, Malta’s first space bioscience initiative, Professor Borg has directed three historic life science missions aboard the International Space Station, each a national first. His leadership has linked Malta with the world’s foremost space agencies, including NASA, ESA, JAXA and SpaceX, establishing the nation as a partner in global scientific discovery.

DR LOUIS BUHAGIAR MOM

Dr Louis Buhagiar graduated in medicine and surgery from the University of Malta. He continued to develop his medical career and practised his profession as a medical specialist in various hospitals both in Malta and the United Kingdom.

After training in multiple London hospitals, he developed St. Luke's Hospital's Renal Unit in 1982 and began dialysis for advanced kidney disease patients. The dialysis program began here and expanded to Mater Dei. This service saved thousands of lives. He became St. Luke's Hospital's Department of Health Consultant at 29. He started a kidney transplant program in 1983 that continues today. Later, he supported his patients and retired from public service after 38 years.

Between 1992 to 2003, he was a member of Parliament for eleven years and Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly briefly. He trained several doctors as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Malta.

Buhagiar developed and ran two elderly care facilities and oversaw thousands of residents in two private institutions. He founded two private hospitals and works with other industry leaders to serve more patients.

MR VICTOR FENECH MOM

Victor Fenech is a prominent poet, writer, and translator whose work has left a lasting mark on Maltese literature. As a founding member of the Moviment Qawmien Letterarju in the 1960s, he played an essential role in revitalizing Maltese literary culture and nurturing a new generation of writers.

Fenech’s literary contributions are wide-ranging, encompassing poetry, novels and critical studies of Maltese poets and visual artists. He is particularly recognised for introducing innovative forms to Maltese literature, most notably the prose-poem with his 1979 collection F’Altamira. His 2014 book - Malta Poema Viżiva - stands out as a compelling example of visual poetry, combining text and imagery to explore Malta’s historical landscape in a unique and evocative way.

Several of his works have been translated into several languages, including Italian, German, Esperanto and French, extending his influence beyond Malta and highlighting his significance in the broader literary world.

DR LAWRENCE SCERRI MOM

Dr Lawrence Scerri has played a major role in developing and modernising dermatology services in Malta. Serving as Clinical Chairman of the Maltese Department of Dermatology and Venereology for 21 years, he worked tirelessly to expand the field and improve care for patients across the country.

Scerri is also widely recognised for his efforts in raising skin cancer awareness. Through the Euromelanoma Task Force founding team, Scerri helped lead important local and international campaigns that educated the public and promoted early detection of skin cancer. Currently, he is president of the Maltese Association of Dermatology & Venereology (MADV), an organisation focused on maintaining high standards in the treatment of skin diseases and sexually transmitted infections.

Alongside his leadership roles, Dr Scerri is deeply committed to education. He serves as a senior lecturer and postgraduate training coordinator at the University of Malta, where he has helped train many medical students and specialist dermatologists.

DR CHARLES SWAIN MOM

Dr Charles Swain is a pioneering surgeon who significantly advanced the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery in Malta. In 1989, he established the Burns Unit at St Luke’s Hospital, providing specialised care for burn victims and patients requiring reconstructive procedures. He set up the Breast Care Unit in 2000, a multidisciplinary team meant to look after breast cancer patients.

This combined approach proved instrumental in reducing mortality from breast cancer in Malta over the last twenty-five years, with figures now comparing with the best in Europe.

Beyond his clinical contributions, Swain played a pivotal role in medical education. He served as a lecturer and examiner in surgery at the University of Malta, shaping the next generation of surgeons. His efforts were instrumental in establishing plastic surgery as a distinct speciality in the country. Swain is also a founding member of the Association of Surgeons in Malta, contributing to the development of surgical standards and practices.

Throughout his career, Swain published numerous articles on breast, burns and neonatal surgery in both local and international medical journals, sharing his expertise and advancing surgical knowledge.

PROFESSOR ALFRED J. VELLA MOM

Professor Alfred J. Vella has served as the University of Malta Rector since 2016. His 55-year academic career began in 1971, introducing environmental chemistry to the university and holding positions including Department Head and Faculty Dean. As Pro-Rector (2006-2016), he established the Doctoral School and improved quality assurance in teaching.

His environmental research exposed widespread contamination from tributyltin and brought public attention to pollutants in Malta’s water, air, and dust. He also served for thirty years as a forensic expert in legal cases involving fires, explosions, and chemical incidents.

DR THERESA ZAMMIT LUPI MOM

Dr Theresa Zammit Lupi is an internationally recognised conservator specialising in historical manuscripts. After studying art history in Malta, she trained in Florence and London, earning her PhD in 2008 and a Harvard Fellowship in 2017. She has worked across the UK, Italy, Egypt, and Ethiopia, and currently leads conservation at Graz University Library in Austria.

In Malta, she worked with Heritage Malta and designed the repository for the National Registers Archive. In 2023, she made a significant discovery: identifying a third-century BC Egyptian papyrus as the world’s oldest codex-like manuscript, 400 years earlier than previously known examples. She received Austria’s Medal of Honour for this achievement.

HONORARY MEMBER

MR EMANUELE GRIMALDI MOM (HON)

Emanuele Grimaldi is a leading European maritime figure with decades-long ties to Malta. Since the 1970s, he expanded the Grimaldi Group’s Mediterranean services, launching Malta Motorways of the Sea in 2005 to provide essential shipping connections between Malta and Italy, linking to over 130 global destinations. He has championed maritime education, supporting upgrades to Malta’s training facilities and providing sea-time training for over 100 Maltese cadets. As former International Chamber of Shipping Chairman and current MMOS President, he continues advocating for Malta as a Mediterranean hub while promoting sustainable fleets and regional connectivity.

DR FABIO GUALANDRIS MOM (HON)

Dr Fabio Gualandris leads STMicroelectronics in Malta, overseeing one of the country’s largest foreign investments. Under his direction, the company has become central to Malta’s semiconductor sector, which generates over €1.2 billion in annual exports—roughly one-third of Malta’s total goods exports—and provides thousands of technology jobs. Focused on talent development, he has built a skilled workforce that supports both company success and Malta’s economic growth. His leadership has strengthened Malta’s industrial capabilities and innovation, creating opportunities for future generations while establishing the country’s position in the global semiconductor industry.

MEDAL FOR SERVICE OF THE REPUBLIC

MAESTRO JOE BROWN MQR

Maestro Joe Brown has contributed to Malta’s musical landscape for over forty years as a conductor and arranger. With experience in Malta, the UK, and Australia, he has led over 300 concerts and arranged music for more than 600 television programs. His work spans classical and contemporary music, including popular national events like Music from the Movies and Notte Italiana. He currently serves as the Associate Conductor of the Malta Concert Orchestra.

MR FELIX BUSUTTIL MQR

Felix Busuttil is a prominent dancer, choreographer, and artistic director with over forty years in the performing arts. Trained in Malta and London, he founded The YADA Dance Company in 1984 and co-established The College of Dance in 1989. Through YADA, he has created hundreds of productions and performed in 29 countries across four continents, making dance accessible locally while gaining international recognition. Notable achievements include directing dance for the 2005 and 2015 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting ceremonies. He holds an MA in Dance Studies and received Italy’s Eccellenza della Danza award in 2017.

MR TONY CAMILLERI MQR

Tony Camilleri, known as l-Għannej, is a leading voice in traditional Maltese folk music. Throughout his decades-long career, he has performed extensively in Malta and abroad, including Australia, North America, Europe, and beyond, introducing Maltese folk music to diverse audiences. His talent for improvisation and emotional storytelling has made him a key figure in preserving this art form. By representing Malta at cultural events worldwide, he has inspired new generations of singers and helped keep traditional Maltese song alive in modern times.

PROFESSOR ALEXANDER E. FELICE MQR (AWARDED POSTHUMOUSLY)

Professor Alexander E. Felice was a pioneering geneticist who advanced rare disease research and established Malta’s role in molecular medicine. He founded the Laboratory of Molecular Genetics and created the Malta Biobank, now holding DNA from 30,000 people and over 11,000 clinical samples. His identification of the KLF1 gene significantly impacted the understanding of blood disorders. He also helped establish international research networks, including BBMRI-ERIC and EUROBIO-BANK, connecting European researchers to accelerate rare disease studies. His work shaped genetics globally while improving healthcare access and personalised medicine.

DR EDWIN LANFRANCO MQR (AWARDED POSTHUMOUSLY)

Dr Edwin Lanfranco (1946-2025) was a respected botanist and educator who dedicated his life to Malta’s natural heritage. After earning his degree in London, he taught at various levels before joining the University of Malta in 1978 as a lecturer in botany and evolutionary biology. His research covered endemic and native species, habitats, and Mediterranean island vegetation, forming the basis for Malta’s first protected flora listings and conservation areas. Through teaching, fieldwork, and writing, he inspired generations of students and conservationists, leaving a lasting impact on Malta’s environmental understanding.

MR FABIO SPITERI MQR

Fabio Spiteri is a distinguished ultra-endurance athlete who has represented Malta globally for thirty years across running, duathlon, triathlon, and cycling. A multiple national champion with international medals, he achieved remarkable success in extreme endurance events, completing three Deca Ironman races and earning 2024 World Champion status in the over-50 category. Beyond athletics, he is a dedicated coach and animal welfare advocate, raising nearly €400,000 since 2017 for Malta’s animal shelters through his races. His achievements have prominently positioned Malta in the world of extreme sports.

MS SONIA YOUNG MQR

Sonia Young has been a beloved broadcaster for over 28 years, working with RTK Radio and currently Campus 103.7. Her programs, including Għalina Lkoll and Campus Magazine, have addressed social themes with warmth and connection. She co-founded RTK’s New Year’s Day fundraising campaign for Id-Dar tal-Providenza, now a national tradition, and supported initiatives for families in need and refugees. She also hosted programs encouraging civic dialogue among local councillors and volunteered with the Malta Community Chest Fund and Malta Osteoporosis Society.

ID-DAR TAL-PROVIDENZA MQR

Id-Dar tal-Providenza is a respected Maltese institution providing residential services for adults with disabilities. Founded in 1965 by Monsignor Mikiel Azzopardi, it now supports 115 residents across three main villas in Siġġiewi and four community homes. Under Monsignor Martin Micallef’s leadership, new community homes opening next year will further enable residents to choose where and how they live, upholding UN disability rights conventions. Funded through public generosity, including the annual New Year’s Day Festa ta’ Ġenerożità and Volleyball Marathon, the organisation received the European Citizens’ Prize in 2021. For sixty years, it has embodied dignity, community care, and Maltese solidarity.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

ON AN HONORARY BASIS

PROFESSOR MAX GIBBONS MQR (HON) (AWARDED POSTHUMOUSLY)

Professor Max Gibbons was a renowned Consultant Orthopaedic Oncology Surgeon and Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Oxford. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Oxford Sarcoma Service, one of the United Kingdom’s leading centres for the treatment of rare bone and soft tissue cancers.

Over the course of three decades, Professor Gibbons provided world-class care to Maltese patients with sarcomas. Initially, he managed complex cases through ad hoc visits, facilitating surgeries in Oxford. Recognising the need for local expertise, he collaborated with Maltese orthopaedic surgeons and oncologists, enabling many patients to receive treatment in Malta without the necessity of travelling to the UK.

Even in his later years, Professor Gibbons remained deeply committed to the care of his Maltese patients. In 2025, he continued to visit Malta regularly, conducting consultant clinics to ensure ongoing care and support.

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE MEDAL

CAPTAIN MARK ANTHONY CASSAR DSM

Captain Mark Anthony Cassar serves within the Operations Branch at the Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Malta. Renowned for his resolute dedication and exemplary service, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing the air and maritime operations of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Captain Cassar has worked tirelessly and in a highly commendable manner, both in Malta and abroad, to ensure that the Armed Forces of Malta seize every opportunity to fulfil their obligations. His professional service has been instrumental in securing European Union assets to support Malta’s border surveillance operations.

His service has been marked by the successful attainment of several milestones for the Armed Forces, particularly within the Malta Rescue Coordination Centre and the AFM Joint Operations Centre. Being a Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, Captain Mark Anthony Cassar has also taken up the assignment of training junior officers and ensuring they maintain high standards in their line of work.

CAPTAIN DARREN DEBONO DSM

Captain Darren Debono serves as a pilot within the Armed Forces of Malta, and his service over the past decade has been marked by unwavering diligence and a profound dedication to his country. Throughout these years, Captain Debono has upheld the highest standards of duty, professionalism, and operational excellence.

In addition to his operational responsibilities, Captain Debono has voluntarily taken the critical task of training new pilots, ensuring the continuity and strength of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Captain Debono is widely recognised for his unwavering loyalty, exemplary service and invaluable contribution to Malta’s security.