Party leaders share their views on the new year

As part of MaltaToday's Looking Forward edition, we asked the leaders of the four main political parties to tell us what they are expecting from 2026.

Their answers reflect not only how they view the state of the country, but also how they see themselves and their parties in relation to Malta's political scene in 2026.

Prime Minister Robert Abela frames 2026 as a year in which Malta must make clear choices about the direction of its development. His focus on embedding policy frameworks meant to guide the country over the coming decades. Abela argues that economic growth alone is no longer sufficient and places emphasis on how that growth is managed, particularly in relation to public services, education, land use and environmental pressures.

He presents 2026 as a point at which government must address questions of sustainability, quality of life and long-term resilience. While confident in the state of the economy, his outlook suggests an acknowledgment that the model that delivered recent growth will need adjustment if it is to remain viable in the years ahead.

Opposition leader Alex Borg approaches 2026 from a different angle, treating it as the opening phase of political renewal. His opinion piece suggests concern about everyday pressures such as cost of living, housing and wages, while avoiding detailed policy prescriptions.

Borg spoke of the year ahead as an opportunity for a change of tone in politics, arguing that trust needs rebuilding. Rather than framing 2026 as a turning point already within reach, he presents it as the start of a broader conversation about reform, responsibility and engagement, particularly with disenchanted voters.

From outside the two main parties, ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci is more sceptical about what 2026 can realistically deliver under the current political system. Her assessment is shaped by structural obstacles rather than optimism or ambition.

For Gauci, the defining issue of the coming year is whether third parties can overcome entrenched tribalism and an electoral system that is actively biased against them. Beyond party survival, she identifies overpopulation, environmental degradation and traffic as unresolved national problems that will worsen without political will.

Her outlook for 2026 is cautious, warning that public frustration alone will not translate into change unless voters are prepared to break familiar habits.

Meanwhile, Momentum’s general secretary, Mark Camilleri Gambin, views 2026 as an opportunity for disruption. His focus is on the growing constituency of voters dissatisfied with the Labour–Nationalist duopoly and the possibility of converting that dissatisfaction into parliamentary representation.

While acknowledging the mathematical and psychological barriers facing new parties, he frames the year ahead as one in which institutional reform, transparency and housing affordability could move from protest issues to legislative demands.

For Camilleri Gambin, 2026 is less about gradual reform and more about testing whether Malta’s political system is capable of accommodating a genuine alternative.