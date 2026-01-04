The best way to predict the future is to create it | Robert Abela
2026 will be a decisive year for our nation. We have achieved much, but this is not the moment to pause
Robert Abela, prime minister
In recent years, our country has faced unprecedented challenges—a global pandemic, the repercussions of war and major economic shocks. Yet, through careful stewardship and unwavering determination, none of these trials managed to derail Malta’s strong progress.
The Maltese have much to be proud of. In just a few years, we proved that a small country can achieve big things. We moved from near the bottom of Europe in job creation to among the very best. We reduced dependency on social assistance, opened up opportunity for thousands of families, and built an economy that today ranks ninth in the European Union in terms of GDP per capita.
This progress has translated into real improvements in people’s lives: Free childcare that supports working families, free public transport that promotes inclusion, stronger social protection, and lower taxes. Malta now ranks among the top 25 countries in the world on the United Nations Human Development Index, surpassing countries many once considered out of reach.
At the heart of this success story lies the tireless effort of our people. It is born from the quiet sacrifices made every day by parents who put their children first. It is also rooted in the courage of our elders—men and women who stood up to the greatest global power of their time to secure Malta’s independence, build our republic, and safeguard our freedom.
I am also a father of a young teenage girl. And like so many parents, I look at my daughter and ask myself a simple question: Will this country be good enough for her?
I want Gozo and Malta to be better, fairer, kinder and full of opportunity and not just richer. I want my daughter to grow up knowing that her future is shaped by her talent and her dreams. That she can choose her own path whether in business, the arts, sport, culture, or education, and know that her country stands behind her.
We are living through an extraordinary moment in human history. The green and digital revolutions are not distant ideas. They are already transforming how we live, how we work, and how we think. The choices we make now will echo far beyond us. They will define the Malta we hand over to our children.
That is why we are adopting Malta Vision 2050. For the first time, our country has a truly comprehensive, long-term vision. One that looks beyond electoral cycles and short-term pressures.
Malta Vision 2050 sets out three ambitious but necessary goals: Malta ranks among the top 10 countries globally on the Human Development Index; the median disposable income of Maltese families exceeds the European average by at least one third; and life satisfaction in our country is among the top five in the EU.
These are not abstract targets. They speak directly to people’s lives and well-being. Achieving them will mean something profound; that Malta has entered a new phase of prosperity, measured not only by growth, but by quality of life and confidence in the future.
The vision rests on four strong pillars. The first is sustainable economic growth. Growth driven by quality, not quantity, built predominantly around seven strategic sectors. That is why, in the latest budget, we allocated €40 million to help businesses invest in new technologies, research, modern machinery, and crucially, better wages. Because real growth must be felt in people’s pockets.
The second pillar is about public services that put people at the centre. Services that are simpler, faster, and fairer. Services that use technology not to replace the human touch, but to strengthen it. Our ambition is clear—build the most digital public service in Europe, improving healthcare, justice and everyday services through investment in people, skills, and artificial intelligence.
The third pillar is especially close to my heart as a father. It is building a resilient country through a modern education system. Learning can no longer stop at graduation. Skills must evolve throughout life. That is why, in Budget 2026, we launched initiatives such as AI For Everyone and committed €100 million to artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Resilience also means responding to climate change through cleaner energy, climate-resilient infrastructure, environmental protection and safeguarding our national identity and values.
The fourth pillar is about how we use what is most precious to us—our land and our sea. In a small island nation, every decision leaves a mark. We must plan better, protect more, and use our resources wisely through smarter urban planning, more green spaces and responsible use of the marine environment.
Malta must become the place where green solutions are tested and put into practice. That is why the largest capital allocation in this budget—€275 million—has been dedicated to environment and energy. And that is why, after giving back Ħondoq ir-Rummien to the people, Manoel Island, White Rocks, Fort Campbell and Fort Tigné must follow. These are not just sites on a map. They are commitments to future generations.
2026 will be a decisive year for our nation. We have achieved much, but this is not the moment to pause. It is the moment to take the next leap forward. The future will not wait for us. We must shape it together, with ambition, responsibility and confidence in what Malta can become.