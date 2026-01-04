A letter to the nation | Alex Borg
Alex Borg, PN leader
As we approach the start of another year, I want to take a moment to speak with you; not just as Opposition leader, but as a fellow citizen who believes deeply in the potential of our people and our country.
I stand before you humbled by the responsibility I now carry. It is not a role I take lightly. The Nationalist Party is undergoing a renewal. But this is not just about one party—it is about the future of Malta. A future we must build together, across differences, with respect, with courage, and above all, with hope.
Malta is at a crossroads. We are living in a time of opportunity, but also of deep challenges. Many of you feel it; whether it’s the rising cost of living, the struggle to find affordable housing, the pressure of wages that are not keeping pace with the realities of daily life. These are not abstract issues. They are conversations happening around kitchen tables, in workplace corridors, and in the hearts of families trying to plan for tomorrow.
And yet, we are not starting from scratch. We are a country blessed with talent, with resilience, with strong institutions that we must protect and strengthen. We have entrepreneurs building new industries, educators shaping the next generation, health workers showing quiet heroism every day. We have communities rooted in solidarity, in values, in the belief that Malta can always do better.
And I believe; we must believe; that we can do better.
Our politics must rise to meet this moment. Not with noise, not with division, but with ideas, solutions, and a sense of duty to something greater than ourselves. That is the kind of politics I promise to work for. A politics that speaks less, and listens more. That acts not out of fear or anger, but out of service.
In the year ahead, we will focus on the issues that matter. We will push for reforms that ensure wages grow with productivity and reflect the dignity of work. We will call for a new compact between the state and its citizens; one that rewards hard work, protects the vulnerable, and restores pride in public service.
But change must also come from how we do politics itself. We need to speak to young people who feel politics has nothing to say to them. We need to honour the elderly who built this country with their hands and now fear being left behind. We must bridge the gaps between regions, between classes, between generations.
I may be young. But I believe that youth brings with it not inexperience, but urgency; and the courage to think differently, to open new doors, and to build bridges across a changing society. I believe in progress rooted in values. In tradition that embraces evolution. In a Malta that is proud of its past but not afraid of its future.
This isn’t about pointing fingers or scoring points. It’s about choosing the long road of renewal over the easy road of blame. I will work constructively, I will criticise where necessary, and I will always propose. I will stand firm when I must, and extend my hand when I can.
To those who have lost faith in politics: I see you.
To those who feel that nothing changes: I hear you.
And to those who still believe that we can come together and build something better: I am with you.
Let this be the beginning, not of a campaign, but of a conversation. About the kind of country, we want to leave our children and grandchildren. About the choices we must make to preserve what is best in Malta, while having the courage to fix what needs fixing.
This is our home. This is our time.
May the new year bring us closer to the Malta we know is possible; fairer, kinder, stronger.
I wish you all a new beginning filled with hope.