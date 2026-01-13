Government drafting legal changes to combat irresponsible use of AI

The government is preparing legislative amendments to crack down on the malicious use of deep fakes, Prime Minister Robert Abela said, as he warned about the risks posed by artificial intelligence when used irresponsibly.

Speaking during a meeting with the National Youth Council at the presentation of the National Youth Parliament’s 2025 work report, Abela said the government is analysing existing laws and drafting proposals to address the use of deep-fake technology for harassment, blackmail or bullying.

“As we did in the case of cyberbullying and cyberstalking, we will also work to ensure that the use of deep fakes to harm people is penalised appropriately in our country’s laws,” Abela said.

He explained while the government has begun implementing budget measures aimed at promoting the use of artificial intelligence, it is also committed to ensuring that citizens can use digital tools in a safe environment.

The responsible use of artificial intelligence and youth participation in public life were the two main themes addressed by the National Youth Parliament in 2025. Discussing the proposals put forward by young people, Abela said their input is already helping to shape Vision Malta 2050, a long-term national strategy, and that young people will be central to its implementation.

“This is a vision that prepares the country for the next 25 years and therefore directly affects those who are currently preparing themselves for the world of work or to start a family,” Abela said. “Young people are catalysts in shaping national policy on important issues, including the fertility rate, the environment and the balance between family life and work.”

Abela said the government views artificial intelligence as a tool with significant potential for economic and social development, but stressed that safeguards are necessary to prevent abuse. He said legislative work on deep fakes would run in parallel with efforts to encourage innovation and digital adoption.

The meeting was also addressed by Education Minister Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretaries Andy Ellul and Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol and members of the Youth Advisory Forum.