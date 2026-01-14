Robert Abela insists Malta aid to Ukraine will not be used on lethal weapons in line with constitution

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed Malta will support a major European Union financial aid package for Ukraine, insisting any contribution will not be linked to the funding or supply of lethal weapons, in line with the country’s constitutional neutrality.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday during the parliament’ reopening after Christmas recess, Abela said discussions on Ukraine dominated the December European Council, describing them as among the most complex negotiations he has faced in six years as Prime Minister.

EU leaders were warned Ukraine was approaching a critical financial cliff due to Russia’s ongoing aggression, risking the paralysis of the state and its ability to carry out basic functions, including running public services.

Malta, Abela said, remains committed to European solidarity with the Ukrainian people and will continue to provide assistance in line with its constitutional obligations, while maintaining peace and diplomatic efforts must remain the ultimate priority.

Abela explained Malta opposed an initial proposal to finance Ukraine through a mechanism linked to frozen Russian assets, warning that it would have exposed member states to unlimited and unpredictable financial liabilities.

Malta joined Belgium, Italy and Bulgaria in calling for alternative solutions, arguing that the proposal was legally and financially risky.

Following prolonged negotiations, EU leaders last December agreed on a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine, to be raised from capital markets and secured by the EU budget. Abela said the agreement ensures Ukraine receives needed funding for the next two years while keeping risks to member states low. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic opted out of the decision.

The PM also said he secured assurances that any financial contribution would not be tied to the supply of lethal weapons, a position that was clearly reflected in the European Council’s conclusions.

The European Council, Abela explained, also discussed migration, with the PM highlighting ongoing coordination among a group of member states to curb irregular arrivals while protecting those genuinely in need of international protection.

Leaders also reviewed developments in the Middle East, where Abela warned the situation remained fragile and called for stronger EU diplomatic engagement, as well as the EU’s competitiveness, global trade challenges and the early stages of negotiations on the bloc’s next long-term budget.

Abela said Malta would continue to engage constructively at EU level to balance solidarity, economic stability and national interests.

Alex Borg: “EU must balance solidarity with constitutional realities”

In his reaction, Opposition leader Alex Borg said the EU must balance solidarity with respect for national constitutional realities.

Speaking in parliament, Borg said the summit took place at a moment of global instability and strategic transition, with decisions that would shape Europe’s role in the coming decade. He also opened his address by expressing solidarity with the Iranian people amid reports of widespread killings by the regime.

Borg welcomed the EU’s continued support for Ukraine, including plans for substantial financial assistance in 2026 and 2027, describing Ukraine’s survival as a sovereign state as a matter of European security and international law.

However, he stressed support must respect the security and defence policies of individual member states, underlining Malta’s constitutional neutrality was “essential” and not secondary.

On the Middle East, Borg said the European Council’s endorsement of a recent UN Security Council resolution on Gaza offered cautious hope after prolonged human suffering. He reiterated support for a two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace and warned against the politicisation of humanitarian aid.

Malta, he said, had consistently championed dialogue, international law and civilian protection in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Turning to defence and security, Borg said Europe faced daily threats ranging from cyberattacks to disinformation and the instrumentalization of migration, making resilience and the protection of critical infrastructure vital.

While acknowledging increased ambition in European defence, he insisted that higher spending must respect member states’ constitutional realities, adding that neutrality should mean active engagement through diplomacy, humanitarian action and international cooperation.

Borg also highlighted the importance of the next EU long-term budget, urging agreement before the end of 2026 to avoid funding gaps affecting citizens and businesses. He called for fairness and solidarity towards smaller states such as Malta.

Abela slams Borg over shift in stance on Ukraine aid

During replies following question time after the statement, Abela slammed Borg for shifting his stance on using Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

He said that during an EPP meeting, Borg voted in favour of a motion by the political group to use such assets. Part of the motion reads: “The EPP leaders reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine, from security guarantees to financial reconstruction. Immobilised Russian assets must be used to finance a reparations loan for Ukraine, based on EU solidarity and risk-sharing.”

Abela said should European states have gone down that route, it would have plunged the EU into a financial war against Russia.

“The Russian retaliation would have been immediate on private European assets within its territories. I know it’s not easy to go against European giants, but that’s what we did,” he said. “Everybody wants to help the Ukrainians, but there were some who wanted to provoke and confront the Russians directly.”