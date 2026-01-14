Maltese prime minister, opposition leader voice solidarity with Iranian people

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Alex Borg have voiced solidarity with the Iranian people in the wake of the violent suppression of mass protests.

Borg was the first to raise the matter on Wednesday when replying to a ministerial statement by Abela on the outcome of December’s European Council meeting in Brussels.

“I wish to express my concern about what is currently happening in Iran, and the shocking reports emerging about the killing of hundreds—if not thousands—of Iranian citizens at the hands of the regime and their own leaders. I also wish to express my full solidarity with the Iranian people, who are rightly aspiring to freedom and democratic governance in their country,” Borg said.

It was the first significant statement from the Maltese political establishment on the situation in Iran, where people have been taking to the streets for the past fortnight.

Questioned on his position by Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami, Abela joined Borg in voicing his support for the Iranian people.

The prime minister said Malta is engaged in ongoing discussions with other European states to increase sanctions on Iran in response to the violent suppression of protests.

The protests, which began on 28 December, have spread to dozens of cities across Iran. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said that it had so far confirmed the killing of 2,403 protesters, as well as 12 children, despite an internet blackout. Nearly 150 people affiliated with the government have also been killed, the group said.

Information from inside Iran has been difficult to verify, as international media are barred from reporting in the country and authorities imposed a near-total internet blackout.

The protests were triggered by shopkeepers, who lamented from economic hardship caused by massive inflation. However, the protests have since taken on a broader anti-government character, with demonstrators expressing anger over political repression alongside economic hardship. Iranian authorities, however, have blamed foreign interference, accusing the United States and Israel of fuelling unrest.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the US started withdrawing some personnel from its military bases in the Middle East after Tehran warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes. The UK has also withdrawn some personnel from regional bases.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran the US military will strike the country if demonstrators are killed or executed.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has also told its personnel to act with caution and avoid military installations as tensions across the region heighten.