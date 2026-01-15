PN appoints new party officials following executive committee elections

The Nationalist Party has appointed its officials for the next two years following elections held during a meeting of the party’s Executive Committee on Thursday evening.

In line with the party statute, members of the executive voted to fill seven senior positions within the party structure.

Charles Bonello was appointed PN secretary general, while Mary Anne Lauri was elected president for political research. Former minister Chris Said was named president for social dialogue.

Joseph Grech was appointed chairperson of the Executive Committee, with Graham Bencini taking on the role of chairperson of the Administrative Council. Beppe Galea was elected international secretary, while Veronica Perici Calascione was appointed party treasurer.

Nominations for the posts were received by the PN Electoral Commission between Tuesday 6 January and Friday 9 January, ahead of Thursday’s vote by executive members.

The newly appointed officials will serve for a two-year term.