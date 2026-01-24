New Floriana fire station misses deadline as works remain suspended

A new fire station in Floriana, which had to be completed by 2024, remains an abandoned construction site after works were suspended, MaltaToday has learnt.

The suspension is the result of a “contractual dispute” between the Civil Protection Department and Rockcut Ltd, which was awarded the €3.5 million tender in 2023.

“The Civil Protection Department makes use of public finances and requires that works are carried out to proper standards,” a spokesperson for the department told MaltaToday, when asked about the stalled project. The CPD confirmed there is an “ongoing contractual dispute” with the contractor but did not give any detail.

The spokesperson said works were suspended “temporarily” even though the issue has been dragging on for almost two years.

Asked whether a new completion date has been set, the CPD spokesperson said the “litigation must be duly resolved” before works can resume. The department is seeking an amicable settlement but could take the matter to court. “Once the matter is concluded, the project will proceed towards completion,” the spokesperson said.

A planning permit for the site, which is situated along Sa Maison Hill, was issued in 2020. The project was being managed by Projects Plus Ltd, a government entity, on behalf of the CPD. Meanwhile, in March last year the PA granted permission for a minor amendment to shift the building by around a metre towards the road.

The CPD spokesperson said the modification to the original plans was necessary following the discovery of a historic staircase during excavation works.

“On the direction of the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, the footprint of the new building was shifted by approximately one metre in order to preserve and protect this feature. This adjustment was undertaken in full respect of Malta’s cultural heritage obligations,” the spokesperson said.

In 2021, during the signing of a project agreement between the CPD and Projects Plus, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had said the station would be able to offer a better service in Valletta, Floriana and nearby areas.

However, it seems these localities will have to wait a little longer to have an operational fire station in the vicinity to respond to emergencies that may crop up.